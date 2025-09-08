Supreme Court Blocks FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement Amid Power Struggle

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened in a high-stakes political battle, temporarily blocking the reinstatement of Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, whom President Donald Trump aims to remove. The court's decision provides additional time to consider the president's formal appeal against a lower court ruling that favors Slaughter.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the administrative stay, responding to an emergency filing from the Justice Department. Trump's attempts to dismiss Slaughter were previously blocked by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan and upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, citing federal law protections.

The administration contests that the modern FTC's expanded powers justify greater presidential control, despite a 1935 precedent limiting such authority. As the Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, reviews the case, the decision may redefine executive power limits over regulatory bodies.

