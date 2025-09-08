Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement Amid Power Struggle

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted the reinstatement of FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, whom President Trump seeks to dismiss. The court's stay allows time to evaluate Trump's request, which opposes lower court rulings protecting FTC members from being removed without cause, citing constitutional interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened in a high-stakes political battle, temporarily blocking the reinstatement of Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, whom President Donald Trump aims to remove. The court's decision provides additional time to consider the president's formal appeal against a lower court ruling that favors Slaughter.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the administrative stay, responding to an emergency filing from the Justice Department. Trump's attempts to dismiss Slaughter were previously blocked by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan and upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, citing federal law protections.

The administration contests that the modern FTC's expanded powers justify greater presidential control, despite a 1935 precedent limiting such authority. As the Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, reviews the case, the decision may redefine executive power limits over regulatory bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

