Left Menu

Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants

Mali's military conducted airstrikes in Kayes after al Qaeda-linked militants initiated a blockade affecting fuel imports to Bamako. The operations aim to counter the growing militant threat. JNIM announced the blockade, intending to weaken government control and incite civilian unrest against transitional authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:06 IST
Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali's military launched airstrikes in the gold-rich Kayes region after al Qaeda-linked militants set a blockade on fuel imports to the capital, Bamako. This move is part of broader efforts by Mali's military rulers, who came to power after 2020 and 2021 coups, to counter the growing threats from militant groups.

The group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) announced the blockade, aiming to restrict movement in western towns like Kayes and Nioro. These tactics are described as part of an attempt to encircle cities and weaken the government's hold on power, analysts say. Since the blockade's announcement, militants have seized fuel trucks, exacerbating regional tensions.

Military operations included strikes in Diema and Nioro, reportedly freeing hostages. Transportation routes to Senegal and within Mali have been disrupted, leading truckers to halt operations, citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, escalating attacks since May have targeted businesses in Kayes, highlighting the militants' growing influence and the challenges Mali faces.

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025