Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants

Mali's military launched airstrikes in the gold-rich Kayes region after al Qaeda-linked militants set a blockade on fuel imports to the capital, Bamako. This move is part of broader efforts by Mali's military rulers, who came to power after 2020 and 2021 coups, to counter the growing threats from militant groups.

The group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) announced the blockade, aiming to restrict movement in western towns like Kayes and Nioro. These tactics are described as part of an attempt to encircle cities and weaken the government's hold on power, analysts say. Since the blockade's announcement, militants have seized fuel trucks, exacerbating regional tensions.

Military operations included strikes in Diema and Nioro, reportedly freeing hostages. Transportation routes to Senegal and within Mali have been disrupted, leading truckers to halt operations, citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, escalating attacks since May have targeted businesses in Kayes, highlighting the militants' growing influence and the challenges Mali faces.