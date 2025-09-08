Left Menu

Tragic End Amidst Domestic Strife in Thakurdwara

A pregnant woman died after consuming poison following a domestic dispute in Thakurdwara. Her husband remains in critical condition. The couple had frequent conflicts due to the husband's second marriage. Authorities are investigating the event, which involved the couple’s two children and resulted in a tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman tragically lost her life after reportedly ingesting poison during a domestic dispute, the local police revealed on Monday.

Her husband, who shared in the desperate act, is currently receiving medical treatment and remains in a critical state.

The heartbreaking episode occurred late on Sunday in Thakurdwara, within the Neuria police jurisdiction. The couple, identified as Seetu, 27, and Raju, 36, were parents to a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Seetu was pregnant at the time. Investigations led by Neuria police station officer-in-charge Gayatri suggest that Raju's prior marriage to another woman, Sanjana, may have ignited recurrent disputes in their household.

Following one such altercation, the couple reportedly resorted to consuming poison. Although Seetu succumbed, Raju was rushed to a private health facility and is fighting for his life. Authorities have dispatched Seetu's body for autopsy as further inquiries proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

