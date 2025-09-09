Left Menu

Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

A boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla experienced a supposed drone attack at Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, although Tunisia denies this claim. The flotilla aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid. The incident prompted solidarity protests supporting Palestine.

09-09-2025
A vessel from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) reportedly came under attack by a drone while docked at Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, although Tunisian authorities deny such an occurrence. All six passengers and crew aboard are safe, despite fire damage that ensued on the Portuguese-flagged boat.

The flotilla, featuring activists like Greta Thunberg, is an international endeavor aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid. Video footage shared by the GSF purportedly displays the moment an aerial object struck the vessel, followed by ensuing smoke. The incident sparked protests outside the port, with demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and chanting messages of support.

Israel defended its blockade, citing security concerns over Hamas. The blockade continues despite the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties. An investigation into the alleged drone strike is ongoing, with calls for the release of findings. Comments from Israel regarding the incident remain forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

