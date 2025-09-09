Left Menu

Grim Massacre at Funeral in Eastern Congo by Allied Democratic Forces

In Eastern Congo, over 50 civilians attending a funeral were killed by the Allied Democratic Forces rebels. The attack occurred in Ntoyo, North Kivu province, with most victims targeted with machetes. This violent act is part of a series of attacks by the Islamic State-backed group.

A heinous attack by Allied Democratic Forces rebels claimed the lives of more than 50 civilians at a funeral in Eastern Congo on Monday night. The assault took place in the town of Ntoyo, Lubero territory, within North Kivu province, according to local administrator Macaire Sivikunula. The victims, mourning a deceased family member, were ambushed around 9 p.m., with many killed using machetes.

The provisional death toll, confirmed by Sivikunula, stands at 50, though military administrator Colonel Alain Kiwewa indicated that it may rise as searches continue for missing individuals. The ADF, affiliated with the Islamic State, is involved in numerous violent conflicts over land and resources in Congo's resource-laden eastern regions.

In recent weeks, coordinated efforts by Congo's army and its ally Uganda have been stepped up against the ADF. Despite these measures, the group has executed multiple fatal attacks, killing over 50 civilians last month and causing 38 deaths in a church assault in July. The conflict underscores ongoing instability in the mineral-rich areas of the country.

