Left Menu

Indian Court Demands SEBI Clarification on Jane Street Document Access

An Indian court has required the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to justify its refusal to share more documents with U.S. algo trading firm Jane Street, which was banned for allegedly manipulating indexes. This legal dispute holds up personal hearings and impacts Jane Street’s trading activities and reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:20 IST
Indian Court Demands SEBI Clarification on Jane Street Document Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian court has instructed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide a justification within three weeks for not sharing additional documents with the U.S. algorithmic trading firm Jane Street. The company, banned in July over index manipulation allegations, is seeking further documentation to challenge the interim findings.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal's order effectively delays any personal hearings, pushing a potential confirmatory ruling by SEBI beyond the November 18 hearing date. This development pauses SEBI's process, which mandates hearings before passing orders, hence prolonging the legal tussle.

SEBI suspended Jane Street from trading on July 4, citing index manipulation. However, Jane Street denies the charge and questions contradictory findings by SEBI's surveillance department, which found no basis for further probes. Despite the resolution allowing trading resumption, Jane Street has opted not to trade amid ongoing reputational concerns noted by the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
2
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India
4
Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025