Left Menu

U.S. Targets Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators with Sanctions

The United States imposed sanctions on cyber scam operators in Myanmar and Cambodia, with the industry accused of stealing billions from Americans. Criminal networks traffic people into debt bondage, forcing them into illegal activities. Sanctions target entities linked to digital currency fraud and coercion tactics in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:35 IST
U.S. Targets Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators with Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the United States has announced sanctions against cyber scam operators in Myanmar and Cambodia, citing their involvement in an industry that allegedly stole tens of billions of dollars from Americans last year, as per a statement from the Treasury Department.

These criminal networks have reportedly trafficked hundreds of thousands into Southeast Asian scam compounds, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border, where individuals are forced into modern slavery and online defrauding activities. The Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence highlighted the dual threats posed to American financial security and human rights.

The scams, encompassing money laundering, illegal gambling, and fraudulent investments, are often operated by trafficked individuals. To mitigate these activities, the U.S. sanctions aim to cut financial channels that have allowed such networks to flourish in regions under militia and junta control in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Cambodia's cooperation with Chinese networks in digital currency fraud has also been targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
2
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India
4
Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025