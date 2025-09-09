U.S. Targets Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators with Sanctions

In a significant move, the United States has announced sanctions against cyber scam operators in Myanmar and Cambodia, citing their involvement in an industry that allegedly stole tens of billions of dollars from Americans last year, as per a statement from the Treasury Department.

These criminal networks have reportedly trafficked hundreds of thousands into Southeast Asian scam compounds, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border, where individuals are forced into modern slavery and online defrauding activities. The Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence highlighted the dual threats posed to American financial security and human rights.

The scams, encompassing money laundering, illegal gambling, and fraudulent investments, are often operated by trafficked individuals. To mitigate these activities, the U.S. sanctions aim to cut financial channels that have allowed such networks to flourish in regions under militia and junta control in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Cambodia's cooperation with Chinese networks in digital currency fraud has also been targeted.

