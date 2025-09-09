Emerging Markets Surge as Speculation Mounts Over Fed Rate Cuts

Emerging market equities reached their highest levels in four years, driven by increased speculation of a significant Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors are bracing for potential monetary policy shifts as economic indicators suggest a need for stimulus.

The MSCI gauge for emerging markets rose by 1%, with South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan leading the charge. Simultaneously, a weaker dollar and labor data revisions point to possible steeper cuts, as indicated by CME's FedWatch tool predicting a 12% likelihood of a 50 basis-point reduction this month.

In other developments, Nepal's prime minister resigned amid anti-corruption protests, affecting the country's currency movements. The South African rand and stocks showed strength, while Hungarian and Russian currencies remained under pressure. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to affect market sentiments, with Israeli shekel's rally halted due to military actions.

