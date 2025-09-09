Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge as Speculation Mounts Over Fed Rate Cuts

Emerging market equities reached a four-year high amid growing anticipation of a substantial Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Key market movements included South Korean, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese stocks rising, while the South African rand strengthened. In Asia, political changes and protests affected currencies and stocks, particularly in Nepal and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:45 IST
Emerging Markets Surge as Speculation Mounts Over Fed Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market equities reached their highest levels in four years, driven by increased speculation of a significant Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors are bracing for potential monetary policy shifts as economic indicators suggest a need for stimulus.

The MSCI gauge for emerging markets rose by 1%, with South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan leading the charge. Simultaneously, a weaker dollar and labor data revisions point to possible steeper cuts, as indicated by CME's FedWatch tool predicting a 12% likelihood of a 50 basis-point reduction this month.

In other developments, Nepal's prime minister resigned amid anti-corruption protests, affecting the country's currency movements. The South African rand and stocks showed strength, while Hungarian and Russian currencies remained under pressure. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to affect market sentiments, with Israeli shekel's rally halted due to military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

 India
3
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

 India
4
Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025