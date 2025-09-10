India to Inaugurate Advanced EV Testing Facility in Kolkata for Green Mobility

In a major step towards strengthening India’s green mobility mission, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate a cutting-edge Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing Facility at the Alipore Regional Laboratory in Kolkata on 10th September 2025. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, underscoring the government’s strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and consumer safety in the electric mobility sector.

A Milestone for EV Safety and Quality Assurance

The new facility has been designed with state-of-the-art infrastructure to test critical aspects of EV technology, particularly focusing on batteries and components—the backbone of electric mobility. The testing scope includes:

Electrical Safety – Ensuring compliance with high-voltage safety standards.

FCC/ISED Compliance – Certifying communication and electromagnetic compatibility.

Functional Safety – Validating performance under different operational scenarios.

Durability Testing – Assessing resilience under prolonged use.

Climate Tests – Including IP (Ingress Protection), UV exposure, and corrosion resistance.

Mechanical and Material Safety – Covering flammability, glow wire testing, and structural integrity.

By offering internationally recognized certifications, the facility will provide manufacturers—especially those in eastern India—with access to reliable quality checks that ensure global competitiveness.

Boost for Domestic EV Manufacturing

The facility is expected to become a national benchmark for EV quality assurance, enabling early fault detection and improving product reliability. This will not only build consumer trust in EVs but also reduce import dependency by empowering domestic manufacturers with affordable, advanced testing services.

The initiative is closely aligned with India’s ambitious goal of achieving 30% EV penetration by 2030 (30@30). To meet this target, the country requires a robust testing and certification ecosystem that guarantees safety and performance across all EV segments.

Strategic Importance for India’s EV Ecosystem

The launch of the Alipore EV Testing Facility highlights the Government of India’s multi-pronged strategy to accelerate the EV revolution:

Consumer Confidence – By certifying safety and durability, the facility reassures buyers about EV reliability.

Industry Support – It reduces the compliance burden on manufacturers by offering locally accessible testing.

Innovation Push – It encourages R&D and helps manufacturers innovate while ensuring compliance with evolving standards.

Sustainability Goals – It directly contributes to India’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependency.

Shri Pralhad Joshi emphasized that the facility reflects the government’s vision for a self-reliant EV industry, supporting both global competitiveness and environmental responsibility.

Reinforcing NTH’s Role in Quality Assurance

The facility will be operated under the National Test House (NTH), which has played a pivotal role in establishing India’s quality infrastructure ecosystem. With this initiative, NTH strengthens its position as a key enabler in India’s transition to sustainable transportation.

It will act as a hub for testing, certification, and compliance, providing manufacturers with reliable pathways to meet national and international standards. This will also encourage more global EV players to partner with India’s industry ecosystem, knowing that quality benchmarks are in place.

Looking Ahead

Electric vehicles remain central to the global transition towards eco-friendly mobility solutions. As India advances its EV mission, initiatives like the Alipore Testing Facility will ensure that the nation is not just a fast adopter of EVs, but also a leader in quality assurance, innovation, and safety standards.

The inauguration of this facility represents a decisive move towards green mobility, ensuring that India’s EV future is built on safety, reliability, and sustainability.