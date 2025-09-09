Tragic Discovery: Loan Recovery Agent Found Dead in Office

A tragic incident unfolded in Dadupur Village as a 26-year-old loan recovery agent was discovered dead inside his office on Tuesday morning.

Police officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Nipun Agarwal, retrieved a blood-stained iron rod near Kunal Shukla's body, heightening suspicions over the circumstances.

While the Banthara police station has initiated an investigation based on the family's complaint, the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem, according to SHO Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh.