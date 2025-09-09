Elderly Man Falls Victim to Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

In a disturbing case of deception, a 73-year-old man was swindled out of over Rs 30 lakh in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam. The perpetrators impersonated high-ranking officials, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a CBI officer, and a judge, authorities reported on Tuesday.

This incident occurred from August 12 to August 19, starting with a call claiming involvement in a money laundering case. Following persuasive tactics, the victim, under the guise of proving innocence, transferred large sums to bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

The scam unfolded through continuous communication where the impostors extracted sensitive information. Ultimately, the victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on September 6, triggering an ongoing investigation. Experts warn of increased risk from such 'digital arrest' scams conducted via impersonation on digital platforms.