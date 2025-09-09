Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar Escalates Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar. This move broadens Israel's military reach to include the Gulf Arab state, where the Palestinian Islamist group has maintained its political base for some time.

The operation, confirmed by Israeli officials to Reuters, specifically targeted Hamas leaders engaged in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Reports from Qatar's Al Jazeera and witnesses indicated that several explosions rocked Doha on Tuesday.

Among the affected sites was a petrol station in Doha's Legtifya area. Qatar, long acting as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, condemned the action as a "cowardly" breach of international law, highlighting the critical regional implications of this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)