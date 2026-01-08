Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

In a significant announcement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed plans to boost the United States military budget to $1.5 trillion for the next fiscal year. The decision follows extensive negotiations with U.S. senators and political representatives.

Trump emphasized the importance of this budget increase, citing the currently troubled and dangerous era. He communicated his decision through a post on Truth Social, underscoring that this financial adjustment is necessary for the country's welfare.

The proposed budget aims to ensure national security and preparedness, doubling down on defense resources amid ongoing global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)