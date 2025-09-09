Left Menu

Tragic River Plunge Claims Lives of Three Police Officers

After a car plunged into the overflowing Kshipra river in Ujjain district, the bodies of three police officers were recovered. Constable Aarti Pal was found after 68 hours, following the recoveries of sub-inspector Madan Lal Ninama and police station in-charge Ashok Sharma. A massive search operation was conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:12 IST
The bodies of three police officers were recovered following a tragic incident where their car plunged into the swollen Kshipra river in Ujjain district. Rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF members, uncovered the vehicle 68 hours after the accident, and inside was the body of constable Aarti Pal.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma detailed the extensive rescue operation that involved over 50 personnel. The search utilized mechanized boats and drones, and the operation was paused due to darkness and resumed at first light. The bodies of sub-inspector Madan Lal Ninama and Ashok Sharma had been previously recovered.

The vehicle went off a bridge without railings at around 9 pm on a Saturday while the officers were en route to investigate a missing person case. The subsequent rescue mission was a coordinated effort to retrieve the officers from the unpredictable river.

