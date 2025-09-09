Power Dynamics and Persistent Harassment: A Delhi High Court Stand

The Delhi High Court recently highlighted the persistent issue of sexual harassment in workplaces, emphasizing the unchanged power dynamics driven by men's attitudes. Despite legislative efforts, women continue to face challenges in professional settings due to societal mindset.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna quoted Shakespearean lines to illustrate the entrenched struggles of women, both at home and in the workplace, as another workplace harassment case was discussed in court. The dismissed appeal involved Asif Hamid Khan, a public official, accused of sexual harassment in 2014.

The judgment underscored the continued barriers women face in obtaining justice, as qualifications and positions fail to shield them from harassment. The court rejected Khan's argument of departmental exoneration, affirming the trial court's decision to proceed with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)