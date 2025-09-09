Nepali National Arrested for Espionage: U.S. Visa Trap Unveiled

In a significant espionage case, Delhi Police have arrested a Nepali national, Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan's ISI. Officials revealed that Chaurasiya was enticed by promises of a U.S. visa and journalism opportunities, marking a strategic move by ISI operatives.

The arrest took place on August 28 in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, following intelligence received about misuse of Indian numbers for espionage activities. Chaurasiya, who hailed from Birganj in Nepal, had obtained at least 16 SIM cards using Aadhaar credentials, subsequently smuggling them to ISI operatives in Pakistan.

Authorities disclosed that 11 of these SIMs were actively used on social media from locations in Pakistan, such as Lahore and Bahawalpur, to contact Indian Army officials. The police have registered a case against Chaurasiya and are intensively investigating the network to bring all involved parties to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)