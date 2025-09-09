Left Menu

Nepali National Arrested for Espionage: U.S. Visa Trap Unveiled

A Nepali man, Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, was arrested in Delhi for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan's ISI. Lured by potential journalism opportunities and a U.S. visa, he procured SIM cards for espionage purposes. The investigation continues to trace his associates and the involved network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:46 IST
Nepali National Arrested for Espionage: U.S. Visa Trap Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant espionage case, Delhi Police have arrested a Nepali national, Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan's ISI. Officials revealed that Chaurasiya was enticed by promises of a U.S. visa and journalism opportunities, marking a strategic move by ISI operatives.

The arrest took place on August 28 in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, following intelligence received about misuse of Indian numbers for espionage activities. Chaurasiya, who hailed from Birganj in Nepal, had obtained at least 16 SIM cards using Aadhaar credentials, subsequently smuggling them to ISI operatives in Pakistan.

Authorities disclosed that 11 of these SIMs were actively used on social media from locations in Pakistan, such as Lahore and Bahawalpur, to contact Indian Army officials. The police have registered a case against Chaurasiya and are intensively investigating the network to bring all involved parties to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Poverty and Income Metrics Show Stability in 2024

U.S. Poverty and Income Metrics Show Stability in 2024

 Global
2
Precarious Structures: A Narrow Escape in North Delhi

Precarious Structures: A Narrow Escape in North Delhi

 India
3
Mumbai's Auto Drivers Stalled in EV Transition Amid Infrastructure Hurdles

Mumbai's Auto Drivers Stalled in EV Transition Amid Infrastructure Hurdles

 India
4
Swachhotsav: Towards a Cleaner Arunachal Pradesh

Swachhotsav: Towards a Cleaner Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025