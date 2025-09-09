Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab 'Thak-Thak' Gang Member After Theft of Service Pistol

A member of the 'thak-thak' gang was arrested for stealing a Glock service pistol from a Crime Branch sub-inspector's car in Delhi. The accused, Amit, was captured by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad after a tip-off and the weapon was recovered in Madangir before a sale was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:05 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a suspect associated with the notorious 'thak-thak' gang for the theft of a Glock service pistol, belonging to a sub-inspector of the Crime Branch. The incident occurred following the breaking of a car window in Maurice Nagar.

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad, upon receiving a tip-off, carried out an operation in Madangir area, resulting in the arrest of the accused, who has been identified as Amit, 29, from Uttam Nagar. The stolen firearm was subsequently recovered from his possession.

The 'thak-thak' gang is infamous for its distinct modus operandi, which involves distracting vehicle owners to pilfer valuables. Delhi Police have been using Glock pistols, manufactured in Austria, since 2013 to enhance their operational effectiveness.

