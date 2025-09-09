Prithvi Shaw Fined in Molestation Case Tussle

On Tuesday, a court imposed a Rs 100 fine on cricketer Prithvi Shaw for not responding to a social media influencer's plea concerning an alleged molestation case. Sapna Gill, the influencer, had earlier moved the Dindoshi sessions court to challenge a magistrate's refusal to file an FIR against Shaw.

The sessions court had previously requested Shaw's response to Gill's plea on several occasions. Despite being granted a final opportunity to reply, the cricketer failed to comply, prompting the imposition of the fine and an adjournment until December 16.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing Gill, criticized Shaw's consistent absenteeism at court appearances. The case follows a 2023 incident where Gill was arrested after an altercation over selfies with Shaw, escalating into Gill filing a complaint of molestation against him and others.

