Swachhotsav: Towards a Cleaner Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja urged community participation in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. This effort, aligning citizens and institutions, aims for nationwide cleanliness through voluntary labor. The 2024 theme, 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata', focuses on cleaning 27 dumpsites to reinforce environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja has made a public appeal for active involvement in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, urging NGOs, community-based organizations, and citizens to participate.

During a virtual meeting co-hosted by Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and C R Patil, Raja emphasized community contributions as essential to meeting the initiative's goals.

The 'Swachhotsav' 2024 campaign focuses on comprehensive waste cleanup, with urban local bodies identifying significant sites for action, underscoring the ongoing effort for a cleaner, healthier India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

