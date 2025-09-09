Swachhotsav: Towards a Cleaner Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja has made a public appeal for active involvement in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, urging NGOs, community-based organizations, and citizens to participate.

During a virtual meeting co-hosted by Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and C R Patil, Raja emphasized community contributions as essential to meeting the initiative's goals.

The 'Swachhotsav' 2024 campaign focuses on comprehensive waste cleanup, with urban local bodies identifying significant sites for action, underscoring the ongoing effort for a cleaner, healthier India.

(With inputs from agencies.)