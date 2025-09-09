Cracking Down on Deenu's Legal Mafia: City Under Siege

The police have intensified their crackdown on a gang led by notorious lawyer Dheeraj Upadhyay, following its booking under the Gangsters Act. This group, allegedly linked with 20 key members including several lawyers, is accused of manipulating the legal sector to seize disputed properties in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shravan Kumar Singh revealed that Upadhyay, also known as Deenu, orchestrated the gang's operations from Nawabganj and now operates as the Inter Range gang. The gang is the third major faction in the area, joining the ranks of the late Vikas Dubey's and Avneesh Dixit's groups.

Recent investigations disclosed the gang's rapid wealth accumulation, with many members currently incarcerated. However, some, including Dheeraj Dubey and Neeraj Dubey, remain elusive. Authorities continue their pursuit to bring the entire network to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)