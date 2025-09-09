India's Diplomatic Move: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals

On a diplomatic front, India took significant action by repatriating 67 Pakistani nationals, of whom 48 were fishermen, on Tuesday. This repatriation comes after they completed their respective jail terms in India.

The repatriation occurred via the Attari/Wagah border, a vital point for such exchanges between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored India's dedication to addressing the issue of citizens, including fishermen, detained in foreign prisons.

India has also appealed to Pakistan to hasten the release and return of Indian nationals languishing in Pakistani jails, emphasizing that such diplomatic actions are high on the Indian government's agenda.