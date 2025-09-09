India's Diplomatic Move: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals
India has repatriated 67 Pakistani nationals, including 48 fishermen, who had completed their jail terms. The Indian government is urging Pakistan to expedite the release of Indian prisoners, including fishermen, held in Pakistan's custody.
- Country:
- India
On a diplomatic front, India took significant action by repatriating 67 Pakistani nationals, of whom 48 were fishermen, on Tuesday. This repatriation comes after they completed their respective jail terms in India.
The repatriation occurred via the Attari/Wagah border, a vital point for such exchanges between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored India's dedication to addressing the issue of citizens, including fishermen, detained in foreign prisons.
India has also appealed to Pakistan to hasten the release and return of Indian nationals languishing in Pakistani jails, emphasizing that such diplomatic actions are high on the Indian government's agenda.
ALSO READ
UP Police on high alert along Nepal border on CM Yogi Adityanath's directives amid unrest in neighbouring country: ADG Amitabh Yash.
Urgent Measures for Srinagar-Jammu Highway Restoration as Peak Fruit Season Approaches
Additional police forces deployed, border surveillance stepped up in UP districts adjoining Nepal to handle any contingency: ADG Amitabh Yash.
Heightened Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest
Poland Closes Belarus Border Amid Rising 'Zapad-2025' Tensions