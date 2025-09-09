Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Move: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals

India has repatriated 67 Pakistani nationals, including 48 fishermen, who had completed their jail terms. The Indian government is urging Pakistan to expedite the release of Indian prisoners, including fishermen, held in Pakistan's custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:27 IST
On a diplomatic front, India took significant action by repatriating 67 Pakistani nationals, of whom 48 were fishermen, on Tuesday. This repatriation comes after they completed their respective jail terms in India.

The repatriation occurred via the Attari/Wagah border, a vital point for such exchanges between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored India's dedication to addressing the issue of citizens, including fishermen, detained in foreign prisons.

India has also appealed to Pakistan to hasten the release and return of Indian nationals languishing in Pakistani jails, emphasizing that such diplomatic actions are high on the Indian government's agenda.

