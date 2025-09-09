Assam's Swift Strategy: New SOP for Foreigners Expulsion

The Assam government has taken a significant step in tackling illegal immigration with the approval of a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to expel suspected foreigners from the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the cabinet's decision during a media briefing, emphasizing the streamlined process designed to accelerate expulsion orders.

Under the new SOP, district commissioners and additional district commissioners in Assam have the authority to issue a 10-day notice to individuals suspected of being foreigners, asking them to provide evidence of their citizenship. If the officers find the evidence unconvincing, expulsion orders can be issued on the 10th day itself, bypassing the Foreigners' Tribunals. This new procedure marks a departure from the conventional process, offering a quicker alternative for handling cases of illegal immigration.

This decision follows a Supreme Court order and directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The SOP aims to safeguard the indigenous people of Assam by addressing unresolved illegal immigration. Despite the procedural changes, the 82,000 pending cases with the Foreigners' Tribunals will remain under its jurisdiction, ensuring those cases continue within the existing legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)