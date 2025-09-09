Left Menu

Israel Extends Campaign, Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Israel struck Hamas leaders in Qatar, intensifying its anti-Hamas efforts. The attack aimed at top figures, including Khalil al-Hayya. Several key Hamas officials, killed in various operations, have been identified, while others remain influences within the group, underscoring ongoing tensions and conflict dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:21 IST
Israel Extends Campaign, Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israel launched a strategic strike against Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday. The operation targeted high-ranking figures, such as Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Gaza chiefs and a leading negotiator for the Palestinian group.

Several key Hamas members have been eliminated by Israeli forces, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. This includes Mohammad Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh, all pivotal figures in orchestrating actions against Israel. Their deaths mark crucial milestones in Israel's strategy.

Despite these losses, Hamas continues to wield influence through remaining senior leaders, including Izz al-Din al-Haddad and Khaled Meshaal, who maintain operational control. The relentless conflict between Israel and Hamas underscores the deeply rooted complexities and sustained hostilities existing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

 India
2
Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

 India
3
French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, reports AP.

French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as...

 Global
4
Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025