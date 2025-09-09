Israel Extends Campaign, Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israel launched a strategic strike against Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday. The operation targeted high-ranking figures, such as Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Gaza chiefs and a leading negotiator for the Palestinian group.

Several key Hamas members have been eliminated by Israeli forces, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. This includes Mohammad Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh, all pivotal figures in orchestrating actions against Israel. Their deaths mark crucial milestones in Israel's strategy.

Despite these losses, Hamas continues to wield influence through remaining senior leaders, including Izz al-Din al-Haddad and Khaled Meshaal, who maintain operational control. The relentless conflict between Israel and Hamas underscores the deeply rooted complexities and sustained hostilities existing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)