Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

A Dalit man, Vinay Kumar, was fatally stabbed in an apparent case of personal enmity, leading to widespread community protests. The incident took place in Arjunpur, stirring community unrest marked by a highway blockade. Authorities are investigating the matter with a case soon to be lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:50 IST
A Dalit man, Vinay Kumar, was tragically stabbed to death on Tuesday evening in Arjunpur village, sparking intense protests and a highway blockade by outraged community members. Official sources confirm that the killing triggered demonstrations at the Chandpa police station and hindered traffic on the Aligarh-Agra National Highway.

Senior officials, including Additional SP Ashok Kumar Singh and ADM Basant Agrawal, quickly intervened with a considerable police presence to manage the volatile crowd. Initial investigations suggest the murder was motivated by a long-standing enmity, according to police reports.

Vinay Kumar, a 48-year-old animal health volunteer associated with the Animal Husbandry Department, was attacked with knives by villagers on his way to his land. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital. An FIR is being filed, and further police action is anticipated.

