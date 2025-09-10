Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Ukrainian Refugee on Train

A man with an extensive history of arrests has been federally charged with the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee on a commuter train, adding weight to discussions on public safety in North Carolina.

The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., faces questions about his freedom despite numerous previous criminal cases. This case sheds light on the ongoing debate over how cities like Charlotte manage violent crime, mental health, and transit safety.

The victim, Iryna Zarutska, fled the war in Ukraine seeking safety. Now, Brown, already charged with first-degree murder by state prosecutors, could face the death penalty, a rare sentence in North Carolina in recent years.