Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack as a Violation of International Norms

Qatar has condemned an Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, denouncing it as a blatant violation of international laws. Qatar’s U.N. Ambassador labeled the attack as a serious escalation and assured the UN Security Council that investigations are underway, with updates forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar has expressed strong disapproval at the United Nations Security Council regarding an Israeli offensive aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha. The State of Qatar denounces this act as a violation of international laws.

Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani communicated the nation's position through a letter to the council, calling the attack a "cowardly criminal assault." The ambassador asserted that such actions disrupt regional security and go against global norms.

She further informed that high-level investigations are ongoing, promising that more information will be provided as it emerges, emphasizing the seriousness of this escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

