UN Security Council Stalemate on Venezuela

The UN Security Council briefing on Venezuela saw the United States failing to provide convincing evidence that its actions comply with international law, according to a German government spokesperson. A joint assessment was not reached at the meeting, reflecting the current status of diplomatic evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United States faced criticism at a United Nations Security Council briefing over its actions in Venezuela, with doubt cast on their legality under international law. A German government spokesperson highlighted the lack of a convincing defense by the U.S.

This criticism comes as the Security Council also failed to establish a joint assessment concerning the operations carried out in Venezuela. The impasse indicates differing views among international stakeholders.

Germany remains firm on its stance, as stated by the spokesperson, reflecting the overall nuanced and unresolved diplomatic position on the issue at hand.

