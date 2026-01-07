The United States faced criticism at a United Nations Security Council briefing over its actions in Venezuela, with doubt cast on their legality under international law. A German government spokesperson highlighted the lack of a convincing defense by the U.S.

This criticism comes as the Security Council also failed to establish a joint assessment concerning the operations carried out in Venezuela. The impasse indicates differing views among international stakeholders.

Germany remains firm on its stance, as stated by the spokesperson, reflecting the overall nuanced and unresolved diplomatic position on the issue at hand.