Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court will assess the legality of sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, marking a pivotal examination of his presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This legal scrutiny could impact trillions of dollars in customs duties and reshape trade policies for years to come.

The case emerged after the Justice Department appealed a lower court's decision questioning Trump's authority to levy these tariffs. The appeals court had ruled that Trump overstepped his powers, asserting that Congress, not the president, holds tariff-issuing authority.

Amid ongoing global economic tensions, the outcome could redefine executive power in trade matters. Trump's tariffs, used as a foreign policy tool, remain a controversial aspect of his presidency, influencing trade relations and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)