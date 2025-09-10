Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to determine the legality of former President Donald Trump's global tariffs, challenging his use of executive power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The legal outcomes could affect trillions in customs duties and have implications for future trade policies.
The case emerged after the Justice Department appealed a lower court's decision questioning Trump's authority to levy these tariffs. The appeals court had ruled that Trump overstepped his powers, asserting that Congress, not the president, holds tariff-issuing authority.
Amid ongoing global economic tensions, the outcome could redefine executive power in trade matters. Trump's tariffs, used as a foreign policy tool, remain a controversial aspect of his presidency, influencing trade relations and economic stability.
