Tensions Rise: Russian Drones Over Poland

Reports have surfaced regarding Russian drones operating in Polish airspace, with U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio being briefed on the matter. The information was communicated by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to validate these reports independently, leaving the extent of the situation unclear.

This development could escalate existing tensions, underlining the need for vigilant observation of aerial movements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)