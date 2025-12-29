Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:45 PM EDT on Sunday, December 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday:

FOOTBALL NFL Report: Philip Rivers likely to make final start on Sunday The comeback story of Philip Rivers likely will reach its final chapter on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS, Field Level Media 49ers TE George Kittle (ankle) likely out against Bears The San Francisco 49ers are planning to ‌play without star tight end George Kittle in a key NFC game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Santa Clara, Calif. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KITTLE-INJURIES, Field Level Media Today's games Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. New ⁠England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. NCAA Wednesday's previews ReliaQuest Bowl: 23 Iowa vs. 14 Vanderbilt, Noon Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke, 2 p.m. Citrus Bowl: 18 Michigan vs. 13 Texas, 3 p.m. CFP QF at Cotton Bowl: 2 Ohio State vs. 10 Miami, 7:30 p.m. -------- BASKETBALL NBA Today's games Golden State at Toronto, 3:30 p.m. ​Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m. Boston at Portland, 6 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow's previews Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix ‍at Washington, 7 p.m. Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. NCAA MEN Today's games Winthrop at 15 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. Le Moyne at Boston College, 2 p.m. UL Monroe at Kansas State, 2 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at SMU, 3 p.m. Northern Colorado at Colorado, 3 p.m. Old Dominion at ⁠Maryland, 6 p.m. ‌Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. 7 Gonzaga at ⁠Pepperdine, 8 p.m. Omaha at Oregon, 8 p.m. Tomorrow's Top 25 previews Middle Tennessee at 8 Houston, 8 p.m. South Dakota State at 1 Arizona, 9 p.m. Tomorrow's non-Top 25 previews North Carolina Central at Penn State, 1 p.m. Arlington Baptist at Baylor, 4 p.m. Delaware State ‍at Rutgers, 7 p.m. Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Alabama State at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. Southern Miss at LSU, 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ​Bethune-Cookman at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Jackson State at TCU, 8 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Queens at Auburn, 10 p.m. Utah at Washington, 11 p.m. NCAA WOMEN Today's games To be ⁠filed as a Top 25 roundup S Car, 2 Texas, 4 UCLA-19 OSU, 11 Ky, 24 Mich St, Noon, four 2 add 12 Vandy, 15 Miss, 1 UConn, 5 LSU, 14 Iowa, two 3, three 4 ------ HOCKEY NHL Cole Hutson released from hospital after taking a puck to the helmet ⁠Defenseman Cole Hutson is listed as day-to-day for the U.S. World Junior hockey team after he left the ice on a stretcher Saturday night in a preliminary-round game in the IIHF World Junior Championship. HOCKEY-NHL-COLE-HUTSON, Field Level Media Today's games N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 8 p.m. Tomorrow's previews N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington ⁠at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Utah, 9 p.m. San ⁠Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m. ‌Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. ---- GOLF TGL New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 3 p.m. ---- TENNIS ATP Nick Kyrgios takes 'Battle of the Sexes' over Aryna Sabalenka In a match that was far more lighthearted than antagonistic, Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 at Dubai on Sunday in a match dubbed "Battle of the Sexes." TENNIS-ATP, Field ⁠Level Media ----- SPORTS SKIING Mikaela Shiffrin wins sixth consecutive World Cup slalom race Mikaela Shiffrin put together a sparkling second run on Sunday to win her sixth ‍consecutive World Cup slalom race. SPORTS-USA-SHIFFRIN, Field Level Media

