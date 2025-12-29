Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:45 PM EDT on Sunday, December 28

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KITTLE-INJURIES, Field Level Media Today’s games Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. New ⁠England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. NCAA Wednesday’s previews ReliaQuest Bowl: 23 Iowa vs.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 01:20 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:45 PM EDT on Sunday, December 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday:

FOOTBALL NFL Report: Philip Rivers likely to make final start on Sunday The comeback story of Philip Rivers likely will reach its final chapter on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS, Field Level Media 49ers TE George Kittle (ankle) likely out against Bears The San Francisco 49ers are planning to ‌play without star tight end George Kittle in a key NFC game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Santa Clara, Calif. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KITTLE-INJURIES, Field Level Media Today's games Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. New ⁠England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. NCAA Wednesday's previews ReliaQuest Bowl: 23 Iowa vs. 14 Vanderbilt, Noon Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke, 2 p.m. Citrus Bowl: 18 Michigan vs. 13 Texas, 3 p.m. CFP QF at Cotton Bowl: 2 Ohio State vs. 10 Miami, 7:30 p.m. -------- BASKETBALL NBA Today's games Golden State at Toronto, 3:30 p.m. ​Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m. Boston at Portland, 6 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow's previews Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix ‍at Washington, 7 p.m. Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. NCAA MEN Today's games Winthrop at 15 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. Le Moyne at Boston College, 2 p.m. UL Monroe at Kansas State, 2 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at SMU, 3 p.m. Northern Colorado at Colorado, 3 p.m. Old Dominion at ⁠Maryland, 6 p.m. ‌Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. 7 Gonzaga at ⁠Pepperdine, 8 p.m. Omaha at Oregon, 8 p.m. Tomorrow's Top 25 previews Middle Tennessee at 8 Houston, 8 p.m. South Dakota State at 1 Arizona, 9 p.m. Tomorrow's non-Top 25 previews North Carolina Central at Penn State, 1 p.m. Arlington Baptist at Baylor, 4 p.m. Delaware State ‍at Rutgers, 7 p.m. Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Alabama State at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. Southern Miss at LSU, 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ​Bethune-Cookman at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Jackson State at TCU, 8 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Queens at Auburn, 10 p.m. Utah at Washington, 11 p.m. NCAA WOMEN Today's games To be ⁠filed as a Top 25 roundup S Car, 2 Texas, 4 UCLA-19 OSU, 11 Ky, 24 Mich St, Noon, four 2 add 12 Vandy, 15 Miss, 1 UConn, 5 LSU, 14 Iowa, two 3, three 4 ------ HOCKEY NHL Cole Hutson released from hospital after taking a puck to the helmet ⁠Defenseman Cole Hutson is listed as day-to-day for the U.S. World Junior hockey team after he left the ice on a stretcher Saturday night in a preliminary-round game in the IIHF World Junior Championship. HOCKEY-NHL-COLE-HUTSON, Field Level Media Today's games N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 8 p.m. Tomorrow's previews N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington ⁠at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Utah, 9 p.m. San ⁠Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m. ‌Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. ---- GOLF TGL New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 3 p.m. ---- TENNIS ATP Nick Kyrgios takes 'Battle of the Sexes' over Aryna Sabalenka In a match that was far more lighthearted than antagonistic, Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 at Dubai on Sunday in a match dubbed "Battle of the Sexes." TENNIS-ATP, Field ⁠Level Media ----- SPORTS SKIING Mikaela Shiffrin wins sixth consecutive World Cup slalom race Mikaela Shiffrin put together a sparkling second run on Sunday to win her sixth ‍consecutive World Cup slalom race. SPORTS-USA-SHIFFRIN, Field Level Media

- - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025