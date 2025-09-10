Left Menu

Judicial Blockade: Federal Judge Halts Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, amid a legal tug-of-war that threatens the independence of the U.S. central bank. The court found that the allegations against Cook, involving past mortgage fraud, were insufficient for her removal.

In an unprecedented legal standoff, a federal judge has intervened to prevent President Donald Trump from ousting Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The preliminary order, issued by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, found the administration's allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook insufficient to warrant her removal.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized the Fed for its monetary policies, exerting pressure for immediate rate cuts. This ruling could impact the Fed's ability to maintain monetary policy without political interference, echoing through the corridors of economic stability.

Cook contends that the charges, rooted in actions predating her Senate confirmation, are unfounded and do not affect her current role. As the legal battle intensifies, the case could escalate to the Supreme Court, setting a precedent for the autonomy of the Federal Reserve.

