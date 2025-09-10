Left Menu

Inflation Eases in Egypt: A Financial Relief

Egypt's urban consumer price inflation dropped to 12% in August, below market expectations. This marks a continued decline in inflation, which has been bolstered by a financial support package from the IMF. The Central Bank of Egypt responded by reducing its overnight lending rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:52 IST
Inflation Eases in Egypt: A Financial Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation has slowed to 12% in August, down from 13.9% in July, according to data released by the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS. This figure fell short of the median prediction from a Reuters poll, which anticipated an easing to 12.7%.

The inflation decrease aligns with a two-year trend of monetary tightening by the government. Notably, annual inflation has significantly decreased from a record high of 38% in September 2023. This decline was aided by an $8 billion financial aid package from the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.

The relief in inflation rates led the Central Bank of Egypt to cut its overnight lending rate by 200 basis points on August 28. This marks the third rate reduction this year, indicating a shift in economic strategy by the bank to foster growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Thwarts Russian Drones: A NATO Airspace Alert

Poland Thwarts Russian Drones: A NATO Airspace Alert

 Global
2
Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

 Global
3
Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

 India
4
Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025