Radhakrishnan Urged to Foster Opposition Engagement as new VP

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has urged newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to actively engage with opposition parties by accepting their notices and refraining from censorship, as he assumes his role as Rajya Sabha chairperson.

O'Brien emphasized the critical need for increasing the scrutiny of bills, highlighting the drop in discussions admitted under Rule 267. He cited a concerning trend in the suspension of MPs and raised issues regarding the visibility of opposition protests on government media.

He also called for the selection of experienced MPs for the panel of vice chairpersons and urged that more bills be referred to parliamentary committees to enhance legislative quality. The focus on fostering transparent parliamentary practices is vital, according to O'Brien.