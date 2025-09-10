Amid growing international tension, a Russian diplomat refuted claims made by Polish authorities concerning drones shot down in Polish airspace. According to Russia's RIA state news agency, Poland has yet to provide concrete evidence linking these drones to Russia, dampening the credibility of the allegations.

Andrey Ordash, Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland, clearly stated the Russian stance on the matter, asserting that the accusations were unfounded. Ordash's statements came following Poland's assertion of Russian involvement, which has yet to be corroborated with substantial evidence.

The diplomatic friction between Russia and Poland intensifies with these developments, highlighting the complicated geopolitical landscape. The lack of evidence presented by Poland puts into question the validity of the claims, leaving room for potential diplomatic engagements to resolve the simmering tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)