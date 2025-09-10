Left Menu

Heightened Security at Kalkaji Temple After Sevadar's Murder

In response to the violent murder of sevadar Yogendra Singh, security measures at Kalkaji temple in southeast Delhi have been intensified. The incident, which occurred in late August, sparked public concern, especially with the upcoming Navratri festival. Twelve suspects have been arrested, and additional forces deployed.

In light of the recent murder of a temple sevadar, security at Kalkaji temple in southeast Delhi has been substantially increased, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Yogendra Singh, the victim, was reportedly assaulted and killed on August 29 by a group of men near the temple premises. This incident has raised public anxiety, particularly as the Navratri festival approaches.

Law enforcement has apprehended 12 individuals suspected of involvement in the crime. In response, additional security personnel, including paramilitary units, have been stationed at the temple site. Police checkpoints and patrol frequencies have also been increased to ensure public safety.

