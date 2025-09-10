Tragic Family Dispute: Constable's Violent Episode in Chhattisgarh

An incident of family violence unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when a constable from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly killed two relatives. Sheshram Binjhwar is claimed to have shot his sister-in-law and his wife's uncle using his service rifle amid a domestic dispute.

The shooting took place approximately at 11:30 am near Chhindpur village, according to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari. Using an Insas rifle, Binjhwar fired three rounds, leaving 17-year-old Mandasa Binjhwar and 35-year-old Rajesh Binjhwar dead at the scene.

Reacting swiftly, police apprehended the constable. The violence triggered protests with affected family members blocking major roads. The incident coincided with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's scheduled visit to the area, further escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)