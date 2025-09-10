Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute: Constable's Violent Episode in Chhattisgarh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable, Sheshram Binjhwar, allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law and wife's uncle over a family dispute in Korba district. Using his service rifle, he killed the two relatives near Chhindpur village. The incident sparked a protest by victim's family members blocking roads.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:22 IST
  Country:
  India

An incident of family violence unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when a constable from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly killed two relatives. Sheshram Binjhwar is claimed to have shot his sister-in-law and his wife's uncle using his service rifle amid a domestic dispute.

The shooting took place approximately at 11:30 am near Chhindpur village, according to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari. Using an Insas rifle, Binjhwar fired three rounds, leaving 17-year-old Mandasa Binjhwar and 35-year-old Rajesh Binjhwar dead at the scene.

Reacting swiftly, police apprehended the constable. The violence triggered protests with affected family members blocking major roads. The incident coincided with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's scheduled visit to the area, further escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

