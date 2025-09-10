Tensions Rise as Russian Drones Violate NATO Airspace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced significant concern regarding the breach of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones amid an attack on Ukraine, describing Moscow's actions as 'extremely reckless.'

Starmer emphasized that this unprecedented violation underscores Russian President Vladimir Putin's disregard for peace, having communicated British support to Polish leader Donald Tusk.

At a meeting in London with European ministers, British Defence Minister John Healey criticized Russia's actions and explored additional support for Poland, following the lack of evidence from Russia about the drones' origin.