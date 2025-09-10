Global Indian Businesses Find Lucrative Opportunities in Mumbai Listings

In a significant economic trend, numerous Indian businesses that previously operated at a global scale are now pivoting towards listing on Mumbai's stock exchanges. Experts from Singapore-based Rajah & Tann highlight India's stock market strength, which ranks among the world's best due to its high valuations.

Companies like the quick-commerce unicorn Zepto and fintech firm Pine Labs have already shifted their holding companies from Singapore to India. This move is reflective of the increasingly prospering cross-border businesses and aligns with India's strategic 'Act East' drive focusing on Southeast Asia and beyond, as noted by legal experts.

With the Indian economy's rapid growth, including forming new trade agreements and navigating complex global markets, experts see a rise in entrepreneurship connecting Indian businesses with global opportunities, especially within ASEAN, India's crucial trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)