Investment Dream Turns Nightmare: Woman Scammed of Rs 24.7 Lakh

A 55-year-old resident of Thane, Maharashtra, has fallen victim to an online investment scam that cost her Rs 24.7 lakh. According to local police, nine individuals have been booked for their alleged involvement in this fraudulent scheme.

The incident occurred between August 5 and August 28. The accused contacted the woman multiple times, enticing her to partake in share trading by including her in various WhatsApp groups and providing access to websites and accounts for investment purposes. Promises of lucrative returns tempted her into investing.

However, trouble arose when she attempted to withdraw her purported earnings and capital. At this point, the accused ceased all communication. A complaint was filed, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Authorities are actively working to track down the suspects via the mobile numbers used.

(With inputs from agencies.)