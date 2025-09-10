Major Seizure at Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Wildlife Smuggling Busted

In a significant bust at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Customs officials seized 13.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 13.9 crore. The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, was immediately apprehended following a thorough baggage examination.

On the same day, two additional passengers from Bangkok were detained for illegally trafficking wildlife. Their luggage was found to contain four green keel-bellied lizards, ten girdled lizards, and two monitor lizards, all protected species under wildlife legislation.

The animals were swiftly returned to Bangkok, and both passengers were arrested. Authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance to prevent such transnational crimes.