Left Menu

Major Seizure at Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Wildlife Smuggling Busted

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 13.9 kg of hydroponic weed and intercepted two separate wildlife smuggling incidents. A passenger from Bangkok was arrested for trying to smuggle weed, while two others were detained for illegally transporting protected lizards back to Bangkok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:29 IST
Major Seizure at Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Wildlife Smuggling Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Customs officials seized 13.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 13.9 crore. The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, was immediately apprehended following a thorough baggage examination.

On the same day, two additional passengers from Bangkok were detained for illegally trafficking wildlife. Their luggage was found to contain four green keel-bellied lizards, ten girdled lizards, and two monitor lizards, all protected species under wildlife legislation.

The animals were swiftly returned to Bangkok, and both passengers were arrested. Authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance to prevent such transnational crimes.

TRENDING

1
Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector

Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sec...

 India
2
Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

 United Kingdom
3
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
4
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025