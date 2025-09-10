EU Takes a Stand: Proposed Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, has called for sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers while proposing a suspension of certain trade measures with Israel. This initiative signals the EU's growing criticism of Israel's conflict actions in Gaza.

Von der Leyen outlined these proposals to the European Parliament, indicating political intent as diplomatic divisions persist within the EU. The proposals would require consensus among EU member nations to take effect. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have expressed regret over von der Leyen's statements, citing misjudgment.

Reactions across the EU remain mixed, with countries like Spain welcoming the move, while Germany remains unconvinced. The EU Commission also plans to establish a Palestine Donor Group and support Gaza's reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)