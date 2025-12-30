Left Menu

Authorities Crack Down on Cross-Border Extremism: Arrests Made in Assam and Tripura

Eleven individuals were detained in Assam and Tripura over alleged connections with extremist groups aiming to destabilize India's Northeast. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force based on intelligence inputs. Those detained were part of a Bangladesh-based group seeking to establish 'Muslim supremacy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:01 IST
Authorities Crack Down on Cross-Border Extremism: Arrests Made in Assam and Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, eleven individuals have been apprehended in Assam and Tripura, accused of ties with Bangladeshi extremist factions aiming to destabilize India's Northeast region, according to police reports on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta revealed that the arrests were made by the Special Task Force following intelligence from central agencies, resulting in the capture of individuals from Assam and Tripura who were allegedly operating under direct orders from foreign-based groups.

The accused are reported to be members of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila module, an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which purportedly seeks to establish 'Muslim supremacy' in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025