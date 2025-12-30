Authorities Crack Down on Cross-Border Extremism: Arrests Made in Assam and Tripura
Eleven individuals were detained in Assam and Tripura over alleged connections with extremist groups aiming to destabilize India's Northeast. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force based on intelligence inputs. Those detained were part of a Bangladesh-based group seeking to establish 'Muslim supremacy'.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, eleven individuals have been apprehended in Assam and Tripura, accused of ties with Bangladeshi extremist factions aiming to destabilize India's Northeast region, according to police reports on Tuesday.
At a press conference, Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta revealed that the arrests were made by the Special Task Force following intelligence from central agencies, resulting in the capture of individuals from Assam and Tripura who were allegedly operating under direct orders from foreign-based groups.
The accused are reported to be members of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila module, an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which purportedly seeks to establish 'Muslim supremacy' in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Tripura
- arrests
- Bangladesh
- extremism
- Northeast
- IMK
- intelligence
- security
- police
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Northeast Jihad Network: 11 Arrested
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed
Expanding Rail Horizons: New Connectivity for Northeast India in 2025
Empowering Northeast Athletes: A New Era in Sports Development
Tragedy in Dehradun: Northeast Identity Under Threat