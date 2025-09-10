Raghubar Das Criticizes Jharkhand Government for Stalling PESA Act Implementation

Former chief minister Raghubar Das has accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of intentionally stalling the implementation of the PESA Act and delaying urban local body polls. Das argues that this delay serves the ruling alliance's interests at the expense of the state.

The senior BJP leader highlighted that central grants totaling Rs 1,400 crore, intended for scheduled areas, risk lapsing without timely implementation of the PESA Act. Additionally, Jharkhand allegedly loses Rs 1,700-1,800 crore annually for urban development due to the postponed polls.

Das claims the non-implementation supports illegal exploitation by sand, stone, coal, and mineral mafia syndicates. He demands a CBI probe into the alleged illegal activities, which he believes cost the exchequer Rs 2,000-3,000 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)