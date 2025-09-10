Historic Visit: Prime Minister Modi's Engagement with Manipur's Kuki-Zo Community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur has been lauded by the Kuki-Zo Council as a historic occasion. After decades since a Prime Minister's visit, community leaders anticipate discussions on aspirations for a separate administration under Article 239A. Despite the enthusiasm, some oppose celebratory activities amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur has been warmly welcomed by leading Kuki-Zo groups, who view it as a significant and historic event.
The Kuki-Zo Council expressed the community's hope that the visit could address long-standing aspirations for a separate union territory administration, rooted in Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.
While some groups embrace the visit, others urge Modi to forgo ceremonial festivities, urging instead for direct engagement with those affected by ethnic violence. This visit marks a potential turning point for dialogue in a region long burdened by conflict.
