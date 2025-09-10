Fraudulent Placement Firms Under Fire in Thane

In a pressing issue in Thane, local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has called attention to a number of fraudulent placement service companies exploiting unemployed youths. Kelkar revealed this at a public dialogue event, emphasizing the urgency despite ongoing police complaints.

Kelkar recounted an incident where deceived job seekers approached him. Taking immediate action, he contacted the fraudulent firm's owner, successfully securing refunds for the victims. The MLA's intervention highlights the persisting challenge of employment scams in the area.

In response to the ineffectiveness of formal complaints, Kelkar announced decisive measures. He asserted that he, along with BJP workers, will physically ensure the closure of these deceptive firms to protect the youth from further financial harm.