Court Grants Anticipatory Bail Amidst Identity Confusion

A Delhi court recently granted anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay in a drug-related case. The bail decision followed identity discrepancies in the accused's name, which the court found significant enough to merit bail. Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sahrawat reviewed the plea for bail after the police confused Upadhyay with another accused individual, Vinay Pandit.

The court order, dated September 6, highlighted the defense's argument that a non-bailable warrant was mistakenly issued against Vinay Pandit, while the current case involved Narayan Upadhyay. The investigating officer's report confirmed that Pandit's address was abandoned, and witnesses could not confirm any name alternation to Upadhyay, leading the court to its decision.

Despite granting bail, the court imposed several stringent conditions. These include Upadhyay furnishing a personal and surety bond of Rs 30,000 upon arrest, adhering to travel restrictions, actively participating in the investigation, and refraining from contacting prosecution witnesses.

