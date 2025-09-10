Left Menu

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail Amidst Identity Confusion

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay in a case involving the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to name confusion with another accused, Vinay Pandit. The court imposed conditions including bail upon arrest, travel restrictions, and no contact with prosecution witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail Amidst Identity Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court recently granted anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay in a drug-related case. The bail decision followed identity discrepancies in the accused's name, which the court found significant enough to merit bail. Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sahrawat reviewed the plea for bail after the police confused Upadhyay with another accused individual, Vinay Pandit.

The court order, dated September 6, highlighted the defense's argument that a non-bailable warrant was mistakenly issued against Vinay Pandit, while the current case involved Narayan Upadhyay. The investigating officer's report confirmed that Pandit's address was abandoned, and witnesses could not confirm any name alternation to Upadhyay, leading the court to its decision.

Despite granting bail, the court imposed several stringent conditions. These include Upadhyay furnishing a personal and surety bond of Rs 30,000 upon arrest, adhering to travel restrictions, actively participating in the investigation, and refraining from contacting prosecution witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

 Global
2
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

 China
3
Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

 Global
4
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025