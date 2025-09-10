MoTA Launches Adi Sanskriti, a Digital Platform for Tribal Heritage & Livelihoods

In a historic step blending tradition with technology, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) unveiled the Beta Version of Adi Sanskriti — a pioneering digital learning and cultural preservation platform — at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during the National Conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan. The launch, led by Shri Durgadas Uikey, Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, marks a new era of safeguarding and promoting India’s tribal artforms, knowledge systems, and livelihoods through digital innovation.

World’s First Digital Tribal University Concept

Envisioned as the world’s first Digital University for tribal artforms, Adi Sanskriti integrates cultural preservation with livelihood opportunities. It will serve as:

Adi Vishwavidyalaya (Digital Tribal Art Academy) Currently offering 45 immersive online courses on tribal dance, music, painting, crafts, and folklore.

Aimed at promoting structured learning and transmission of tribal knowledge systems to younger generations and global learners. Adi Sampada (Socio-Cultural Repository) A digital archive of over 5,000 curated documents across five themes: paintings, dance, clothing & textiles, artefacts, and livelihoods .

Serves as a knowledge treasury, mapping tribal cultural diversity across India. Adi Haat (Online Marketplace) Initially integrated with TRIFED , it will evolve into a dedicated e-marketplace for tribal artisans , connecting them directly with national and global consumers.

Aims to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and reduce middlemen intervention.

Building Through Convergence with TRIs

The platform has been developed in close partnership with State Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) to ensure authentic documentation and grassroots participation. In its first phase, contributions have come from TRIs in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

This collaborative effort has laid the foundation for a digitally inclusive repository that reflects the rich diversity of tribal art, knowledge, and traditions.

Voices from the Launch

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Durgadas Uikey highlighted the Ministry’s vision of cultural preservation and empowerment:

He recalled the earlier launch of Adi Vaani , an AI-based translator for tribal languages, which has already created pathways for language preservation and democratic inclusion .

On Adi Sanskriti, he emphasized: “From Shiksha to Sampada to Haat – Adi Sanskriti is a holistic platform for preservation, knowledge-sharing, and empowerment. It provides diversified knowledge about tribal communities, their Sanskriti and Virasat, and connects anyone to the treasure of tribal heritage.”

Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary, MoTA, noted that the platform is a step towards Viksit Bharat @2047, urging citizens, scholars, and institutions to explore the portal, now live in the public domain, and contribute feedback for continuous enrichment.

Long-Term Vision

The Ministry has outlined a phased expansion plan for Adi Sanskriti:

More courses and certifications under Adi Vishwavidyalaya.

Enhanced repositories documenting oral traditions, folklore, and medicinal knowledge.

A full-fledged Tribal Digital University, offering advanced research programs, academic collaborations, and international outreach.

The long-term vision is to transform Adi Sanskriti into a global center for tribal knowledge, offering learning pathways, research opportunities, and market integration for artisans.

A Milestone for Tribal Empowerment

By combining cultural preservation, digital education, and economic empowerment, Adi Sanskriti stands as a landmark initiative. It not only safeguards the heritage of India’s 700+ tribal communities but also enables them to thrive as active participants in the digital economy.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that tribal communities are celebrated custodians of heritage and drivers of sustainable livelihoods in the journey towards a self-reliant and developed India by 2047.