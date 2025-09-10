Justice Served: Chinese Nationals Jailed for Human Trafficking

In a landmark ruling, a court in Johannesburg has sentenced seven Chinese nationals to 20 years imprisonment for trafficking and exploiting people from Malawi. The convicts were responsible for trafficking 91 undocumented Malawians to work at a cotton fabric factory in the city's industrial south.

The traffickers, arrested in a 2019 police raid, subjected the Malawian workers to inhumane conditions, enforcing long shifts without adequate safety measures and prohibiting outside communication. Described as a modern-day slavery operation, the factory was heavily fortified with high walls and razor wire.

Prosecutors highlighted the severe exploitation the victims endured, seeking life sentences for the offenders. Workers shared accounts of dangerous work environments and deception, as they were recruited under false pretenses while the traffickers violated South African labor and immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)