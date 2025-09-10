Delhi Government Vows Action on Hospital Employees' Concerns
Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh assured hospital employees that their concerns would be addressed following a meeting with union representatives. The government pledged to improve service conditions, workplace environment, and facilities. Employees appreciated the dialogue and expressed confidence in the government's commitment to resolve issues.
In a move to address the grievances of government hospital employees, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh engaged in a dialogue with union representatives. The meeting sought to address concerns relating to service conditions and workplace environment.
The dialogue, held at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters with senior party officials in attendance, focused on the pressing issues faced by hospital employees. During these discussions, they highlighted the necessity for improved facilities and emphasized the importance of respect and dignity in their jobs.
Minister Singh reassured that the government is committed to taking necessary steps to fulfill the legitimate demands of the employees. The discussion was well-received by union representatives, who expressed hope and confidence in the government's efforts to promptly resolve their issues.
