India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

India forcefully rebutted Pakistan's accusations at the UN Human Rights Council, labeling Pakistan a "terror sponsor" that continues to finance and protect networks threatening global security.

Counsellor Kshitij Tyagi of India's Permanent Mission in Geneva delivered a scathing Right of Reply during the council's 60th session, following allegations made by Pakistan. He reprimanded Pakistan for its role in past terror incidents, including the Pahalgam carnage and the sheltering of Osama bin Laden.

Tyagi emphasized India's unwavering resolve to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty, criticizing Pakistan's repeated manipulation of international forums. He asserted that the international community recognizes Pakistan's duplicity and India's responses will firmly address global security threats without caveats.

(With inputs from agencies.)