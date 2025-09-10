Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

India criticized Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council for its role in financing and sheltering terrorist networks. Citing past attacks, India asserted it needs no lessons from a state implicated in terror activities. India's representative emphasized its commitment to national security and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:43 IST
India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN
India forcefully rebutted Pakistan's accusations at the UN Human Rights Council, labeling Pakistan a "terror sponsor" that continues to finance and protect networks threatening global security.

Counsellor Kshitij Tyagi of India's Permanent Mission in Geneva delivered a scathing Right of Reply during the council's 60th session, following allegations made by Pakistan. He reprimanded Pakistan for its role in past terror incidents, including the Pahalgam carnage and the sheltering of Osama bin Laden.

Tyagi emphasized India's unwavering resolve to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty, criticizing Pakistan's repeated manipulation of international forums. He asserted that the international community recognizes Pakistan's duplicity and India's responses will firmly address global security threats without caveats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

